Knife-carrying balaclava-wearing robbers struck in Shanklin: Can you help?

We’re investigating after a 22 year-old man was robbed at the County Ground in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight last night.

Shortly after 6:30pm the victim was chased by two men at the football pitch on Green Lane. He was assaulted and the men then stole a Samsung tablet, a silver men’s bracelet, and his coat. The victim was not seriously hurt and was left with a cut lip. He is now recovering at home. One of the men was carrying a knife, but the victim was not directly threatened or assaulted with this.

He described the men as:

Aged between 18 and 25 years-old

Skinny build.

The first man was at least 6ft tall, his arms appeared to be long, and he was wearing a black balaclava and a grey hooded top with the hood up.

The second man was shorter and was carrying the knife. He was wearing a navy blue coloured balaclava and a dark hooded top with the hood pulled up.

There were a number of people in the area at the time playing football.

If you saw what happened please contact DC Lee Parker at Newport Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 44170289473, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

In an emergency always dial 999.

