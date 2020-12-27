Record rise in number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests

See the changes plotted on graphs for a quick visual cue as to how the numbers have risen over the last two weeks and last two months

Covid testing in drive thru centre

The number of positive Coronavirus Covid-19 tests has increased by a record number today (Sunday) by 67.

According to the Government’s Coronavirus Dashboard this takes the rolling seven-day figure to 295 – a rate per 100,000 population of 209.22.

A week ago the rolling seven-day figure was 89 – a rate per 100,00 of population of 63.12.

The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began now at 1,403 a rate per 100,000 population of 995.04.

Last two weeks and two months
The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and last two months.

Find out more about the Tier 3 restrictions on the Isle of Wight.

Live map
An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always totally up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island
Residents are reminding that only thise with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

  • a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
  • a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal
  • Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard

Image: thenationalguard under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 27th December, 2020 6:41pm

By

Jenny Smart

Very worrying when you consider two weeks ago there were 0 cases. How quick thing can change.

The IW police force have some very serious questions to answer, as to why they were not checking why people were travelling to, and from, tier 4 Portsmouth.

27, December 2020 8:31 pm
Fenders

Hampshire and IW Constabulary have done absolutely nothing to help prevent COVID-19 from travelling across the Solent since Portsmouth was placed in tier 4.

27, December 2020 9:21 pm
Dalek
Check them for what? How good their reason for travelling is? Who decides that? No checks are being carried out on mainland roads, nor public transport. Nothing to stop someone travelling from (say) Portsmouth in tier 4 to Lymington to come here. Checks at ferry ports for domestic services like ours have not been legislated for. It is largely down to people doing their part and following… Read more »
27, December 2020 9:37 pm
henry

You shouldn’t be travelling in and out of a tier 4 area without a valid reason.

27, December 2020 9:55 pm
