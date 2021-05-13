Red Funnel resumes summer timetable from today

Red Funnel is pleased to announce it has resumed its fuller scheduled summer timetable from today, Thursday 13th May.

The operator has been running a slightly reduced timetable since 20th April due to planned maintenance on Red Falcon, which was carried out to facilitate the installation of a new crankshaft.

Red Osprey was unexpectedly taken out of service this week (10th May) due to an exhaust gas leak inside the engine’s water-cooling system.

With all three vehicle ferries now back in service, Red Funnel will revert to an hourly service during peak travel times.

The daily vehicle ferry timetable effective immediately is:

Departing Southampton

0300, 0500, 0600, 0800, 0900, 1000, 1100, 1200, 1300, 1400, 1500, 1600, 1700, 1800, 1930, 2100, 2355

Departing East Cowes

0130, 0430, 0630, 0730, 0830, 0930, 1030, 1130, 1230, 1330, 1430, 1530, 1630, 1730, 1830, 1930, 2100, 2230

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, commented,

“We are really pleased to have our planned summer timetable back along with all three boats in service. We would also like to take the opportunity to thank our customers for their patience with the reduced timetable as we undertook scheduled and essential maintenance on Red Falcon. “We also greatly apologise for the recent disruption to service as a result of the engine issue with Red Osprey. Our team worked hard to repair the vessel and get her back in service the next day but we appreciate the inconvenience this will have caused, especially on a busy Monday.”

The vehicle ferry timetable is expected to remain in place, as-is until the winter timetable takes effect on 2 November.

For timetables and more information visit: www.redfunnel.co.uk/timetables

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed