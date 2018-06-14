Red Squirrels and hedgehogs under risk of extinction, says national review

You might have been concerned to hear yesterday (Wednesday) that according to the Mammal Society, “almost one in five of British mammal species face a high risk of extinction”.

The news follows the release of first comprehensive review of their populations for more than 20 years.

On the list of those who face severe threats to their survival are the red squirrel, wildcat and the grey long-eared bat.

Red squirrels on the Island

Islanders will be pleased to hear that red squirrels on the Isle of Wight are doing well.

Helen Butler from the Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust told OnTheWight,

“I’m carrying out Islandwide surveys looking at corridor links and how the squirrels use parks and gardens as well as woods. “I looked a woodland blocks in 2016 and 90% were used by squirrels. I’m also working with Bournemouth University looking at the genetics.”

The picture appears to be not as good for hedgehogs though, as Helen says,

“How often do you see a dead hedgehog in the road nowadays?”

National picture

The review – commissioned by Natural England working in partnership with Scottish Natural Heritage and Natural Resources Wales – also found other mammals such as the hedgehog and water vole have seen their populations decline by up to 66% over the past 20 years.

For the full report visit The Mammal Society’s Website.

Report from The Mammal Society. Ed

Image: © John Ambler