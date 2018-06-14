Red Squirrels and hedgehogs under risk of extinction, says national reviewThursday 14th June 2018 | By Sally Perry Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
You might have been concerned to hear yesterday (Wednesday) that according to the Mammal Society, “almost one in five of British mammal species face a high risk of extinction”.
The news follows the release of first comprehensive review of their populations for more than 20 years.
On the list of those who face severe threats to their survival are the red squirrel, wildcat and the grey long-eared bat.
Red squirrels on the Island
Islanders will be pleased to hear that red squirrels on the Isle of Wight are doing well.
Helen Butler from the Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust told OnTheWight,
“I’m carrying out Islandwide surveys looking at corridor links and how the squirrels use parks and gardens as well as woods.
“I looked a woodland blocks in 2016 and 90% were used by squirrels. I’m also working with Bournemouth University looking at the genetics.”
The picture appears to be not as good for hedgehogs though, as Helen says,
“How often do you see a dead hedgehog in the road nowadays?”
National picture
The review – commissioned by Natural England working in partnership with Scottish Natural Heritage and Natural Resources Wales – also found other mammals such as the hedgehog and water vole have seen their populations decline by up to 66% over the past 20 years.
For the full report visit The Mammal Society’s Website.
4 Comments on "Red Squirrels and hedgehogs under risk of extinction, says national review"
We had two hedgehogs in our garden the other day. First I’ve seen in years. It’s a knock on effect of short sighted use of pesticides killing off the food chain.
One more thing – Before anybody gets all misty eyed over the cute Red Squirrels ask yourself do you eat meat? Pigs, Cows, Fish and Chickens ( to name a few) deserve life too.
On the other hand, if squirrels were eaten, then it is unlikely they would be endangered. They would be farmed instead, like Pigs Cows & Chickens, which don’t appear on the endangered species list.
With respect I think most animals would rather live free and endangered than in a concentration camp…
What I don’t understand is why, as an island, we are not doing more to promote and preserve the red squirrels and their habitat. But not just this island, but the bigger mainland island too. A missed opportunity.