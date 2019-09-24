Regeneration plans for Ryde Business Park open for public comment

Plans to expand Ryde Business Park by building new homes, a GP surgery, gym and cafe have been drawn up by the Isle of Wight Council.

A planning application has been submitted by the council, as part of its regeneration strategy, to improve access to community facilities at the Nicholson Road site.

‘Enhance the attractiveness of Ryde Business Park’

It said the expansion would also ‘enhance the attractiveness of Ryde Business Park by providing new, modern units and a high quality landscaped setting.’

The proposals include 15 houses, a GP surgery and pharmacy, gym and community cafe, as well as new open spaces including a main square and garden.

First major regeneration project

Announced in December 2016, the Nicholson Road redevelopment was the first major project in the council’s regeneration strategy, aimed at bringing investment and jobs to the Island.

The plan is to expand the site, creating new jobs.

Companies based at the business park include Liz Earle, Travis Perkins and Sydenhams, as well as a Royal Mail delivery office.

A series of phases

If the scheme is approved, the project would be delivered in phases. The first phase would include the development of a community hub and landscaped route through the site, and the creation of ponds to help combat flooding.

Phase two would see office buildings and supporting infrastructure built, followed by industrial units during phase three.

Design and infrastructure

Two applications have be submitted — one with details of the overall design and layout of the site, and the other with details of the proposed infrastructure.

Although the application has been submitted by the council, which owns the land, it will still be dealt with as any other application would.

Comments can be made online via the council’s planning Website.

A decision is due in December.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed