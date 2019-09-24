Isle of Wight politicians respond to Supreme Court prorogation decision

As well as putting questions to Conservative Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely about the Supreme Court ruling today (he still hasn’t answered our questions), OnTheWight also reached out to the other political parties on the Isle of Wight for their views.

OnTheWight asked Green, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Brexit Party representatives:

What’s your view of the Supreme Court ruling today that Boris Johnson acted unlawfully? Do you believe the judiciary is unbiased?

Shown in order of when we received the replies.

Liberal Democrat Party

Nick Stuart, Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Liberal Democrats, told OnTheWight,

“This is devastating for the PM and his team. Showing them up to be devious, anti parliamentary and foolishly gung ho with the major political decision of decades. “Scary that is even suggested. The Government claimed it wasn’t about breixt but then put no evidence forward and claimed complete freedom to close down our Parliamentary democracy. “I had expected the island MP to put out a a sensible statement recognising that Johnson got it wrong but Bob Seely demonises the legal system then tries to justify it by rewriting what has happened on the last three years. Clearly from the school of don’t apologise, don’t explain and attack anyone who disagrees. “Disappointing from someone who is supposed to unhold the law and worrying for civilized debate.”

Labour Party

Island Labour spokesperson, Julian Critchley, told OnTheWight,

“Johnson must now resign. In the same week we discover he was directing hundreds of thousands of pounds of public money to one of his girlfriends, we now have a unanimous Supreme Court judgement finding he has acted unlawfully in suspending our democracy. The man is corrupt and crooked. By some distance the worst individual ever to occupy 10 Downing Street. He must resign, by any standards of law, morality or decency. “I hope islanders remember, when the next election comes around, that Bob Seely was a vocal supporter of this crook. Given that Johnson’s record of dishonesty and criminality stretches back many years, that was a crashing error of judgment.”

Green Party

Vix Lowthion, the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Green Party on the Isle of Wight, said,

“Johnson prorogued – and has been judged to be a rogue. Unanimous verdict from all 11 judges demonstrated the enormity of what he did; no Prime Minister has ever acted so arbitrarily and so wantonly. “Boris Johnson must now return to Westminster and face full accountability for his actions in the Commons. No man is above the law!”

Brexit Party

Peter Wiltshire, the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Brexit Party on the Isle of Wight, said,

“My view is that the judges have made their decision and it is final. Boris Johnson achieved nothing by proroguing parliament, except to unite the ‘remain’ opposition against him. “However, there are serious questions over the constitutional precedent this ruling has set.



“I believe the judiciary is unbiased.”

Islanders against prorogation

For the last three Saturdays, Islanders have gathered in St Thomas’s Square to protest at the prorogation.

A spokesperson for the non-party political Islanders For Europe had said,

“This government has not shown any movement in their belief that they can suspend Parliament and rule without accountability until the middle of October. We will not allow them to shut down debate – and will fight their dictatorial actions all the way.”

Bob Seely has still not provided answers to our questions.

Image: Christine Matthews under CC BY 2.0