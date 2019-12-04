Residents wake up to spate of vandalism

Residents in the Longdown area – that’s North, South, East and West Street, Ventnor – are waking up to a spate of vandalism.
According to OnTheWight reader Wendy Marshall, several cars have been damaged with windscreen wipers broken off, as well as plants tipped out of pots and thrown around.
The vandalism is thought to have taken place between 6pm-11pm last night (Tuesday).
Anyone with further information is asked to report it to Police by calling 101.
Wednesday, 4th December, 2019 8:13am
By Sally Perry
