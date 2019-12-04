Residents wake up to spate of vandalism

If you saw anything between 6pm-11pm please get in touch with Police by calling 101

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

damaged cars

Residents in the Longdown area – that’s North, South, East and West Street, Ventnor – are waking up to a spate of vandalism.

According to OnTheWight reader Wendy Marshall, several cars have been damaged with windscreen wipers broken off, as well as plants tipped out of pots and thrown around.

The vandalism is thought to have taken place between 6pm-11pm last night (Tuesday).

Vandalism on pot plants

Get in touch
Anyone with further information is asked to report it to Police by calling 101.

Images: © Wendy Marshall

Wednesday, 4th December, 2019 8:13am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nlk

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Police, South Wight, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*