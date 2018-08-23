Restaurant fined over £35,000 for food hygiene failings

The council share this latest news. Ed

Food establishments could face serious consequences for failing to meet hygiene standards, the Isle of Wight Council has warned.

The local authority is urging all businesses serving food to ensure they comply with hygiene requirements.

Pleaded guilty to four offences

It follows a case at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this week, where Shahanaz (IOW) Ltd, which runs the Shahanaz Indian restaurant in Sandown Road, Lake, was fined a total of £35,684.

Abdul Hamid, who runs the company, pleaded guilty to four offences, including failing to ensure food was protected against contamination and a lack of staff supervision and training.

He was individually fined £1,295.

The company also failed to comply with an improvement notice issued by the council following consistently low food hygiene ratings over a two-year period.

Third prosecution this year

Amanda Gregory, strategic manager for regulatory and community safety services, said:

“We have a high number of food establishments on the Island and the majority operate to a very good standard. “For those which do not meet the requirements, officers take time to provide advice and information to assist them in complying with food hygiene standards. “However, this is the third prosecution of a food business this year, which should act as a clear message that we will not hesitate to take enforcement action, if standards do not improve.”

The council was awarded £3,514 in costs.

Image: Nomadic Lass under CC BY 2.0