Revised timetable on RedJet tonight (Monday)

Due to mechanical issues the engine exhaust system on Red Jet 7 today, Red Funnel Ferries will be running a revised hi-speed/Red Jet service tonight, Monday 16th September.

A Red Funnel Spokesperson said:

“We will be running a revised high-speed service this evening. The revised timetable comes a consequence of having to remove Red Jet 7 from service due to mechanical issues with the engine exhaust system. Red Jet 4 is currently out of service for annual maintenance. “We are very sorry for the disruption caused by this unexpected situation and for the inconvenience this has caused for customers travelling with us today. Our teams on the ground are working hard to get everyone where they need to be.”

Red Jet 6 will provide the sailings across the Solent this evening with a running duration of approximately 30 minutes.

Checking the service status on the Red Funnel Website is the best way to keep up to date on the expected departure and arrival times, Red Funnel will continue to update on the progress of the repairs.

They also encourage customers to consider using the vehicle passenger ferry service between Southampton and East Cowes.

At this time, the revised sailing timetable for Red Jet service this evening (Monday) is follows:

Departing from SOUTHAMPTON at: 17:45, 19:15, 20:45, 22:00, and 23:00.

Departing from WEST COWES at: 18:30, 20:15, 21:15, 22:30 and 23:30.

The technical team is working hard to fit the replacement parts and hopes to have Red Jet 7 back in service by tomorrow.

Image: © Jake Sugden Photography