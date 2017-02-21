Motorcycle Club riders take on 12th Round of 2016/17 Championship

Wayne shares this latest news from the Vectis Isle Pioneers motorcycle club. Ed

The Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club held the penultimate round of the 2016/2017 trials Championship on Sunday 19th February at Haslett Farm, Shorwell. The Club would like to thank Mr Glen Draper for welcoming us back to this great venue.

Thanks also to Howard Jacobs who took the time to create some excellent, different sections – something to test everyone, and to Christine for her organisational skills, hot drinks, doughnuts and biscuits that was very much appreciated – great hospitality.

Youth riders

Four Youth riders competing, all unopposed in their respective classes. Jos Wright (Youth Hard) led the way finishing the trial with an impressive total of forty-two, with Owen Moore (Youth Easy) also posting a very good score of twenty-one.

Harrison Crickmore put in a confident performance in the Youth Under Eights, Harrison did however find section seven quite challenging, where he dropped over half of his final total!

Meanwhile Joe Taylor should be pleased with his efforts, recording his first ever win in the Youth Over Eights class – Joe continues to gain confidence with every ride – very good effort by all four riders.

Adult Beginner’s Class

Phil Silvester continues to dominate in the Adult Beginner’s Class with another solid performance to take the win, whilst relative newcomer Dan Flux was happy to settle for second spot in just his second ever trial.

Novice title favourite, Paul Kent, reigned supreme with an inspired effort beating rival Wayne Brodie into second by a clear five mark margin. Phil Chase was forced to settle in third place – just two more marks adrift.

Twin Shock stalwart, Nick Symes, predictably notched up another win, finishing on a miserly total of only three dropped marks, which proved to be the lowest score of the day. Things were very much closer for the minor placings – Calvin Wright (Club President) pulled rank over course setter Howard Jacobs for second spot. These two were tied on thirteen, Calvin was awarded second place, recording more cleans.

Great British engineering

Lone, British Bike rider, John Townsend, wrestled his heavy machine through the soft sand to complete the trial and grab himself ten Championship points. John’s bike has so much torque and power it simply wanted to plough straight through the loose ground – great British engineering for you!

Scott Milton also rode a blinder to take the win in the Clubman class, on only his second trial with his new bike – top effort by both riders. In the absence of any Expert riders it was left to the well contested Intermediate class to take centre stage. Some very close scores here, a very evenly matched group of riders.

Superb riding

Mark Gray took the win from Stewart Gummer, just two marks between them. Mike Taylor held off the determined challenge of Andy Scott-Jackson to claim the third place. Brian Brockwell did well in fifth, with Geoff Taylor in sixth – only four marks separated the third and sixth places.

Superb riding by all six riders.

Next meet

The final round of the Club’s 2016/2017 Championship will take place on Sunday 12th March.

The venue is yet to be confirmed, please visit the Club’s Website nearer the time for the full details.

Image: © Viki Taylor