Rise in Isle of Wight hate crimes against transgender people and those with disabilities

The number of hate crimes reported on the Isle of Wight has fallen overall — but offences against transgender people and people with disabilities have risen.

Figures released by the Home Office show that nationally, there was a 17 per cent increase in hate crime between 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Overall drop on the Island

On the Isle of Wight, the number of reported offences dropped from 154 to 145.

However, the number of people charged or summoned to appear in court increased by two — to 28 people.

Motivating factors in hate crime offences include race, religion and sexual orientation.

Jackson: Hate crime will always get priority

Speaking at a meeting of the Community Safety Partnership, Superintendent Sarah Jackson, district commander of the Isle of Wight, said it was positive news that hate crime had reduced.

She said:

“That is not to say we are complacent — hate crime will always get priority in terms of our investigation because of the impact it will have on the person and on a community.”

Areas to see increases

Although the overall number of hate crime offences fell, there was an increase in hate crime against transgender people and those with disabilities.

The number of offences against disabled people increased by almost 30 per cent — from 17 to 22 — and the number against people who identify as transgender by 16 per cent — from 12 to 14.

Recorded crime based on race, religion and sexual orientation fell.

