Foodbank volunteers collecting food donations at Tesco tomorrow

#EveryCanHelps is a campaign to provide a basic need to local people in crisis.



Isle of Wight Foodbank volunteers will be at Tesco in Ryde on Saturday collecting food donations and handing out shopping lists of current most needed items for the foodbank.

Supporting those in need

Findings of the State of Hunger Report – commissioned by Trussell Trust – recently revealed that 94% of people at food banks are destitute.

Isle of Wight Foodbank also said earlier this year that 5,067 emergency food parcels were given to local people in the last year, with almost half of those going to children.

If you’re not able to donate tomorrow, you can make a cash donation via the foodbank Website.