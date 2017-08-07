RNLI training exercise took on a whole new light

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

What was meant to be just a training exercise in boat-towing became the real thing yesterday (Sunday) evening when the Cowes lifeboat crew were tasked to go to the aid of a grounded 16 foot speedboat.

The speedboat, with two young men aboard, had broken down and gone aground on shingle off Hillhead, Hampshire, and was in danger of drifting helplessly in the choppy Solent when it floated free as the incoming tide.

Tasked to the scene

After UK Coastguards were alerted to the problem around 8pm by the Hillhead Coast Rescue team the lifeboat, already involved in a towing exercise in the Solent, was tasked to go to the scene.

The two men were eventually transferred to the lifeboat and crew member Dominic Brown went aboard the speedboat as it was towed into deeper water and taken on to Hamble.

Mark Harker, the lifeboat helm, said,