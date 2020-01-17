Rock and roll event in memory of loved ones raises cash for Mountbatten

Friends who met when their partners were in the hospice have staged a memorial music event in aid of Mountbatten.

Sylvia Bridger and David Khan have supported the hospice since their partners, Stan and Pam, died at Mountbatten around two years ago.

Last month, they organised an event at the Riverside Centre, where David’s band, The Rockets, performed 50s rock and roll music, raising £1,223.

Sylvia said,

“David and I have become good friends and the hospice means so much to us both. “We socialise together, we help each other if we need to and we both feel a sense of home at the hospice, which is why it’s a pleasure to do our bit.”

Raffle raised £300

A raffle was also held on the night, supported by staff from Asda, which donated £300 towards the final total.

Island DJ Wild Wolfie Smith also played 50s and 60s rock and roll.

Every penny raised goes towards helping people on the Island

Mountbatten’s head of fundraising, Katie Mew, said,