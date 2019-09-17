Rollout schedule for new Island Line trains, enhancements and what we can expect

Now we know what the plans for the new train for Island Line are and what they’re going to look like inside, it’s time to find out what the timetable for the changes are.

It all looks good, but it does appear there’s going to be some disruption during Winter 2020/21 as work is carried out on the track.

Timetable



Sept 2019 Announcement of the project on IW 2019-2020 New trains begin built at Long Marston by Vivarail On-going Infrastructure work design and planning April 2020 First unit begins testing Spring 2020 Station WiFi and new ticket machines installed Early Summer 2020 First new train arrives on IW for testing Winter 2020/2021 Temporary period of disruption for infrastructure work in two phases with shuttle service in operation throughout October / Nov Further new trains delivered February 2021 Final new train delivered to IW March 2021 Final class 482 de-commissioned May 2021 New timetable introduced with half hour frequency

Enhancements

One of the enhancements will be new ticket vending/dispensing machines at Shanklin, Sandown and Ryde St John’s.

Up until now – as anyone who has had to drive to Ryde to pick up train tickets they’ve bought online will attest – there’s only been one ticket machine on the Isle of Wight. Staggering really. By the addition of three new ticket machines (Or TVMs in rail lingo) life should be considerably easier.

The stations will, like the trains, get free WiFi.

It’s also been pledged that track enhancement work will take place to improve ride quality.