Rollout schedule for new Island Line trains, enhancements and what we can expect

If you’re asking – When will the first new train arrive? The free station WiFi start? The last 1938 train run? The half-hour service start? OnTheWight has answers for you.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Island Line Infrastructure Upgrade graphic

Now we know what the plans for the new train for Island Line are and what they’re going to look like inside, it’s time to find out what the timetable for the changes are.

It all looks good, but it does appear there’s going to be some disruption during Winter 2020/21 as work is carried out on the track.

Timetable

Sept 2019Announcement of the project on IW
2019-2020New trains begin built at Long Marston by Vivarail
On-goingInfrastructure work design and planning
April 2020First unit begins testing
Spring 2020Station WiFi and new ticket machines installed
Early Summer 2020First new train arrives on IW for testing
Winter 2020/2021Temporary period of disruption for infrastructure work in two phases with shuttle service in operation throughout
October / NovFurther new trains delivered
February 2021Final new train delivered to IW
March 2021Final class 482 de-commissioned
May 2021New timetable introduced with half hour frequency

Enhancements
One of the enhancements will be new ticket vending/dispensing machines at Shanklin, Sandown and Ryde St John’s.

Up until now – as anyone who has had to drive to Ryde to pick up train tickets they’ve bought online will attest – there’s only been one ticket machine on the Isle of Wight. Staggering really. By the addition of three new ticket machines (Or TVMs in rail lingo) life should be considerably easier.

The stations will, like the trains, get free WiFi.

It’s also been pledged that track enhancement work will take place to improve ride quality.

Infrastructure upgrades and other improvements

Tuesday, 17th September, 2019 11:40am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nbR

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Sandown, Shanklin, Train, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*