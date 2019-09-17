Your feedback wanted on Appley Tower Feasibility Report

Following an initial round of stakeholder consultations, the Natural Enterprise Appley Tower Feasibility Report is now available for public consultation.

To allow people to comment on the report, Appley Tower will be open on Friday 20th September between 4pm and 6.30pm and Sunday 22nd September between 10am and 12pm.

Alternatively, copies of the report can be obtained from Natural Enterprise.

Appley Tower is an iconic image of Ryde and the Isle of Wight. It is one of the most drawn and photographed images of the Island. It has been unoccupied for some time.

Biss: Keen to receive feedback

Graham Biss, Managing Director,

“Natural Enterprise commented: the purpose of the work undertaken was to find out the cost to bring the Tower into a good state of repair and to explore how it could be made more available to the community in a sustainable way. “Building on the feedback received from the initial public consultations we are now keen to receive feedback on the draft proposal before the final report is completed.”

Lilley: Vital to remain community ownership

Michael Lilley, Councillor for Ryde East and Mayor of Ryde, who initiated the work commented:

“It is vital that Appley Tower remains in community ownership and therefore this is an important time for the Tower. “The Tower is a valued community asset and therefore I would encourage everyone to support this project. The next challenge will be to raise the funds to carry out the work.”

The Appley Tower consultation period ends on 7th October 2019

The Appley Tower Feasibility Study was funded by the Coastal Revival Fund.

Image: © Les Lockhart