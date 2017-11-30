Rookley Country Park: Caravan owners offered ‘relocation packages’

Paul Charles shares this latest news on behalf of Aria Resorts. It had been reported last month that Isle of Wight caravan owners were set ‘to lose £1.5m’ due to the renovation of the park by new owners. Ed

Aria Resorts, a leading UK developer focusing on the hospitality industry, have continued their commitment to support the residents of Rookley Country Park by offering a relocation support package tailored to their needs during the renovation of the park and the surrounding area.

The level of support offered to home owners is specific to their immediate needs and follows discussions with both residents and local MP Bob Seely to ensure that those affected receive a suitable package.

Relocation packages

Assistance during the relocation phase includes the following provisions depending on individual circumstances:

Up to five pitches set aside on Rookley Country Park and reviewed on an annual basis up to a maximum of five years

A one-off payment of £2,500 or a temporary 12month license to remain on the park

A one-off payment towards transportation costs due to relocation

Richard Carrick, Chairman of Aria Resorts, said:

“Aria Resorts is committed to building a long-term relationship with the local community, creating jobs and growing the economy through investment and development. This commitment begins with ensuring that both owners and residents affected by the redevelopment of Rookley Country Park are fully supported during this phase. “We have had very constructive talks with both residents and local MP Bob Seeley and look forward to working closely together in the future.”

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,

“I welcome the decision by the new proprietors of the park, Aria Resorts, to offer a support package to some owners. “When I met with Aria Resorts I strongly recommended to them that they engage with owners and seek common ground with them as I was concerned, in particular, about some of the more vulnerable inhabitants. “It is not up to me to accept what is on offer or not – that must be for residents to decide – but it is a step in the right direction and a sign of goodwill from the company. I thank the Aria Resorts team for listening to myself and the owners’ group on this issue.”

Work starts soon

The improvements to Rookley Country Park will begin at the end of this year. Aria Resorts will be ensuring the highest standards are met at the parks, including management of residential licences and new health and safety requirements.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Location map

View the location of this story.