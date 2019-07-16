Ryde Arts returns with an annual programme showcasing creative activities and events

Once again the annual Ryde Arts programme showcases a range of cultural and creative activities and events happening in the town throughout the year.

As well as music events, art installations, parades, theatre and spoken word, some of the town’s venues are hosting regular activities and workshops.

Happening now or soon

At the moment, there are several artists in Ryde taking part in Open Studios, including potter, Sue Paraskeva, whose wood fired ceramics are a must-see.

This coming weekend sees the return of Isle of Wight Pride (20th July), followed by Tea at the Opera (21st).

Next month

The beginning of August welcomes the Party on the Green (2nd-4th).

There’s loads more to look forward to, including two painting with chalk paint workshops with Annie Sloan and not forgetting the Scooter Rally (23rd-25th August).

Find out more

We’re sure you’ll find something in the programme to entertain you and stimulate your own creative juices.

A big thank you

The team at Ryde Arts would like to thank the volunteers and sponsors who have helped produce another eclectic programme of art, performance, music and poetry.

Most of all they’d like to thank participants, audiences and the community for their continued support.

See the Ryde Arts Website for regular updates.

Image: © Julian Winslow

