Ryde School: One third of all A-Level grades at A* or A

Ryde School pupils and teachers were able to celebrate this morning as we received the final set of results of the summer for our leaving Sixth Formers with the publication of the results for the toughened A-Level exams.

With one third of all A-Level grades at A* or A, 90% of all grades A* to C and a third of A-Level students getting at least two A grades, these are certainly well earned results of which to be proud.

IB Diploma and IBCP/BTec results

They follow the publication earlier in the summer of IB Diploma and IBCP/BTec results in which 44% of the IB grades were either 6 or 7 (the equivalent of A* and A grades at A Level) and where 92% of our BTec candidates achieved a double distinction or above (something 34% of candidates achieved nationally last year).

Star students

Particular congratulations go to Martin Dixon of Cowes who received A* grades in English, Geography and History, as well as top grades in the EPQ and English Language AS, and so achieves his dream of studying History and Czech at Oxford University.

Congratulations also to Tino Tong, one of our boarding students from Hong Kong, who passed five A-Levels: Maths, Further Maths and Physics at A* and A grades in Chemistry and Mandarin, and will read Aeronautical Engineering at Leeds.

At least two A grades

Other students gaining at least two A grades (or IB equivalent) included Mary Caddick from Bembridge and Lily Giles from Ventnor who have both secured places to read Medicine, Sophie Pike from St Helens, David McGregor, Giaan Powar, Rohan Ramdany and Jajeevan Sriskandarajah from Ryde, James Cripps from Newchurch, Gurnard’s Luke Sauven and boarders Ani Kvantidze, Stella Lee and Vinson Wong.

They go on to read subjects at university as diverse as, Psychology, Engineering, Physics, Theology, English and Mathematics.

High passes for IBCP

All fourteen students taking the IBCP, a qualification which Ryde School was the first independent school to introduce with its first graduates last year, secured high passes. James Woodward from Ryde is celebrating gaining the maximum marks in his Sport BTec.

A-level reforms

The situation is more complicated this year as A-Level reforms mean pupils have sat new A Level exams and many do a combination of A Level and other qualifications.

In addition, Ryde now has three routes through the Sixth Form so A-Levels are only one part of our exam results. We are especially pleased to have achieved for the very first time a 100% pass rate in all three exam routes – A-Level, IB Diploma and IBCP.

Average UCAS points per student

Looking at A-Level, IBCP and IB Diploma results together, the average UCAS points per student at Ryde is 154 (compared to 139 last year) which in the old system would be the equivalent to AAB at A-Level and an A grade at AS.

For A-Level students only that figure is 148.

100% pass rate for all A-Level and IB exams

Mark Waldron, Head Master, paid tribute to the continuing hard work and determination of both staff and pupils,

“With the majority of A-Levels taken this time being the new and tougher exams we are relieved and delighted that again a third of our grades at A-Level are A* or A. Whilst it is always great to celebrate with the highest achievers, and I am thrilled that over half our A-Level students got at least one A grade and a third at least two. I am especially proud this year to see a 100% pass rate for all our A-Level and IB exams. “Every Ryde School pupil passed every exam they sat this year, and that in a new, tougher regime that has required teachers and pupils to work additionally hard to achieve their best. The next few days will be spent supporting our talented and enthusiastic pupils to get on to the right courses for a successful future, but today we can pause to celebrate hard work and ambition.”

