Ryde School Open Morning: Explore your child’s education options

If you’re considering education options for your daughter or son, take the opportunity to find out more about what Ryde School can offer. Meet teachers, pupils and tour this Island school with a global outlook.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

all ages of pupils from ryde school

If you’re considering education options for your child or children, you’ll be very welcome at the Ryde School Open Morning on Saturday 2nd February 2019 from 10am until 12.30pm.

Island school with a global outlook
Ryde School is the leading independent day and boarding school on the Isle of Wight for children aged two and a half to 18 years old.

five ways pupil with teacher
It’s an Island school with a global vision and the ambition that their pupils will learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

Meet teachers and pupils
It’s a great opportunity to meet teachers, pupils, tour the school and hear about their excellent GCSE (over a quarter of all GCSEs at A*, including 17 at top grade 9), A level and IB results (over half students achieved at least one A grade and a third at least two).

ryde school gcse results

A complimentary family lunch is even provided (just register beforehand – see below for contact details).

Diverse community of pupils
The school welcomes not only a diverse community from across the Island – from West Wight to Ventnor – but also many pupils who travel the short distance across the Solent from Portsmouth and surrounding areas (there is a daily ‘Hover Nanny’ service from Southsea).

bembridge boarding house

There is also a growing number of international students and UK boarders from Scotland through to France, Russia and beyond.

A vibrant and supportive community
Ryde School pupils learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

Ryde School Isle of Wight

With a full range of abilities, needs and talents pupils join together in the ambitious, vibrant and supportive community.

The school offers full, flexi and weekly boarding options and there is an exciting extra-curricular programme, including competitive sailing.

Pupils at BBQ

Scholarships and Bursaries are available for entry into Years 7, 9 and Sixth Form.

Where and when
The Ryde School Open Morning takes place on Saturday 2nd February from 10am until 12.30pm.

Scholarships and Bursaries are available for entry into Years 7, 9 and Sixth Form, the deadline for applications for 2019 entries is 15th February.

Please contact the Admissions Registrar on (01983) 617 970 or email admissions@rydeschool.net if you would like further details or to arrange an Open Day visit.

ryde school aerial view

Alternatively see the Ryde School Website for further details.

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

Our thanks to Ryde School for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Sponsored feature

Thursday, 17th January, 2019 5:54pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m7n

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Sponsored Feature, What's On, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Comments are closed.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*