Sandown Bay Academy: GCSE Improvements for 2017

Year 11 students at Sandown Bay Academy have seen the rewards of their hard work with an improvement on the measure of 5 A*-C including English and Maths.

Karen shares this latest GCSE news from Sandown Bay Academy. Ed

This year’s GCSE results for Year 11 students are a reflection of the hard work they have put in, which has resulted in an improvement on a headline measure of five 5 A*-C including English and Maths; this figure is an increase of 5% on last year with an overall figure of approximately 42% at this stage.

This improvement is alongside last week’s rise in A Level measures which overall was around 12% improvement on most figures, resulting in students getting their university of choice.

This week, however, is focusing on the GCSE students who have performed well in particular with the new grading and associated course content within Maths and English. Well done to all students who rose to this challenge.

