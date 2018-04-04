Sandown Bay Academy: Leadership team announced for new school

Lindsay shares this latest news on behalf of The Bay CE School. Ed

A new Head of School has been appointed to The Bay CE School leadership team, which will be delivering education for 11-16 years in Sandown from September 2018.

Nick Cousins will work alongside Primary Head of School, Sharon Johnson, under the direction of Executive Headteacher, Duncan Mills.

Excellent recognition

Nick is currently the Assistant Headteacher at Portchester Community School where he has achieved excellent recognition for improving teaching and learning. His knowledge and experience will be a valuable asset to the school as it takes on its new responsibilities for delivering all-through education up to age 16 years.

Duncan Mills commented:

“Getting my senior team in place is a vital first step towards achieving success for The Bay CE School. Recruiting a head of Nick’s calibre is a real milestone.”

Raising standards

With over 20 years experience within education, Mr Cousins has worked in some challenging situations including a former school in St Albans where he was responsible for raising the standards of teaching and learning which supported an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted judgement.

On his appointment, Nick said:

“Having been brought up on the south coast I know the Isle of Wight really well and growing up I was able to see Ryde from my bedroom window. “My aim is to provide the community with a school that they can once again be proud of and more importantly it is essential that the children of Sandown are provided with the high quality education that they deserve.”

Fantastic opportunity for the children

The team are already working hard behind the scenes with the Isle of Wight Council and the Department for Education, whilst a dialogue has started with teachers, parents and pupils.

Nick added,

“To have the opportunity to create an all-through school in Sandown will be fantastic for the children and is a great challenge. With the support of the passionate community, I have no doubt it is the start of a new chapter that will lead to success.”

Information evenings for parents and carers will be held during the summer term where they will have the opportunity to meet Mr Cousins. These dates will be published after the Easter holidays.

