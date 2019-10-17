Scrutiny Chair says residents deserve to know how decision to cut 29 roads from gritting route was made

Earlier today the Isle of Wight council announced they would be cutting 29 roads from the winter gritting route.
In response, Andrew Garratt, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Parkhurst and chair of the council’s Scrutiny Committee, said residents deserved more information about how the decisions were made.
Garratt: Islanders deserve a more detailed explanation
He told OnTheWight,
“Islanders deserve a more detailed explanation about this announcement.
“Among the roads being removed from the gritting map are ones that residents will see as priorities. We deserve more information about how the assessments and decisions were made.
“We should also be told how great a saving is being made so that we can see if this actually represents value for money given the additional risks road users may now face.
“I have emailed Cllr Ward asking him to make this information available.”
