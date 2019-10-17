Scrutiny Chair says residents deserve to know how decision to cut 29 roads from gritting route was made

Chair of the Scrutiny Committee said that residents deserved to know how the decisions were made

Read and contribute to the 6 readers' comments ↓

Island Roads gritter team

Earlier today the Isle of Wight council announced they would be cutting 29 roads from the winter gritting route.

In response, Andrew Garratt, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Parkhurst and chair of the council’s Scrutiny Committee, said residents deserved more information about how the decisions were made.

Garratt: Islanders deserve a more detailed explanation
He told OnTheWight,

“Islanders deserve a more detailed explanation about this announcement.

“Among the roads being removed from the gritting map are ones that residents will see as priorities. We deserve more information about how the assessments and decisions were made.

“We should also be told how great a saving is being made so that we can see if this actually represents value for money given the additional risks road users may now face.

“I have emailed Cllr Ward asking him to make this information available.”

Thursday, 17th October, 2019 4:55pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nfv

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, PFI, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

6 Comments on "Scrutiny Chair says residents deserve to know how decision to cut 29 roads from gritting route was made"

newest oldest most voted
walkingwizard

No point of Scrutiny Committees as the council ignores them. The floating bridge debacle has shown that.

Vote Up16-2Vote Down
17, October 2019 5:30 pm
johnr

Only guessing but was this another Cabinet Decision behind closed doors?

Vote Up60Vote Down
17, October 2019 7:58 pm
Andover
It’s a “genius” decision! Keeping ‘the main routes open’! What’s the point if no one can access the main route? e.g. if they’re not gritting Castle Street, New Barn Rd and Old Rd in East Cowes; which is a school access route, are they going to close the school on frosty icy mornings? Or are people going to be asked to ditch their cars on York Avenue… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down
17, October 2019 9:12 pm
walkingwizard

Interesting that they are cutting the Yaverland road which is a bus route! I wonder if they considered that in their “risk reduction” exercise?

Vote Up40Vote Down
17, October 2019 8:20 pm
tyke
This is a fair request by Cllr Garratt. However was he not present when full council approved its budget that included the headline savings figure. And if he was, did he not see fit to ask at the time just how such significant savings would be found without cuts like these? Seems to me that councillors now, quite rightly, asking questions would have better served residents had… Read more »
Vote Up5-1Vote Down
17, October 2019 8:28 pm
Stuart George

About 50% of the roads are bus routes.

Vote Up30Vote Down
17, October 2019 8:50 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*