Seaview Hotel closes its doors until Spring, with a ‘heavy heart

Although the Isle of Wight has been placed in Tier 1, the Seaview Hotel has made the decision to close their doors until Spring 2021.

Posting the announcement on social media, the Hotel say the decision came as “a result of the current uncertainty regarding the Covid pandemic”.

Confusion about non-essential travel and changing guidance

They added,

“Factors we considered were the likelihood of another lockdown if numbers rise and the logistics of closing again, the confusion about promoting non-essential travel and the changing guidance.”

The confusion about promotion of non-essential travel has been echoed by others on the Island.

Seaview Hotel explain they will be taking the time to work on hotel improvements.

Made with a “heavy heart”

They finished by saying,

“We are really sorry for the inconvenience and have made this decision with a heavy heart but it seems to be the responsible option for the team, visitors and business. “Take care and stay lifted.”

