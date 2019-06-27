See plans for new residential development and have your say

The public exhibition is a chance to share your views on the new development at Crossways, East Cowes.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Blueprints

Residents in East Cowes are being encouraged to attend an information event this afternoon (Thursday).

The public exhibition is a chance to share your views on the new development at Crossways, East Cowes.

Information about the new residential development will be on display in order to gather feedback prior to an outline planning application.

The exhibition takes place between 4pm-6.30pm at the East Cowes Town Hall.

Image: Keoni under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 27th June, 2019 12:43pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n1l

Filed under: East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Planning

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*