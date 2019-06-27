See plans for new residential development and have your say

Residents in East Cowes are being encouraged to attend an information event this afternoon (Thursday).

The public exhibition is a chance to share your views on the new development at Crossways, East Cowes.

Information about the new residential development will be on display in order to gather feedback prior to an outline planning application.

The exhibition takes place between 4pm-6.30pm at the East Cowes Town Hall.

Image: Keoni under CC BY 2.0