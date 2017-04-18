Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate 35 years of the Hospice

Emma shares this latest news from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Ed

Members of our whole community are urged to come and celebrate 35 years of our Island’s Earl Mountbatten Hospice at a special 35th anniversary Service of Thanksgiving (3pm, Thursday 4 May).

The event is an opportunity to mark the contributions of all those who have been involved in our hospice’s development and give thanks for the community’s huge support, which has been such an important element in shaping the organisation we know today.

Special guests

Guests including the Rt Reverend Christopher Foster, Bishop of Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight’s Lord-Lieutenant Major General Martin White will attend the celebration, which is being held at All Saints’ Church in Ryde.

Past and current staff members and volunteers will also be present, along with patients, carers and fundraising supporters. The service will include a performance from our hospice’s Community Choir.

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“We want as many members of our community come along as possible, to join us on this important occasion. Our hospice belongs to everyone and this is a celebration of their contribution, which is so important to recognise.”

After the service, those attending are invited to stay for refreshments. Due to limited parking at the church, guests are advised to make use of the nearby public car parks in Garfield Road or Lind Street.

