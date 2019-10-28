Sign up today for the Santa Dash in aid of Mountbatten

The Mountbatten Santa Dash returns to the Isle of Wight on 8th December and registration is now open.

Suitable for all the family (including the dog), you can choose to walk, jog or run 3k or 5k along Ryde Seafront dressed as Santa.

This is a family favourite attracting runners of all ages and abilities, from grandparents to grandchildren, novices to the more serious runners, including those who take the opportunity to train for forthcoming marathons.

Spectators can come and see the Santas on mass and cheer on their loved ones.

Taking part

Everyone who takes part will receive a Santa Suit, and everyone who crosses the finish line receives a special Santa Dash medal, in recognition of their support for Mountbatten.

To take part tickets are £16 + £3.50 p&p for adults, £10 for children (under 16).

Head over to Mountbatten’s Website to sign up today.