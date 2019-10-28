Isle of Wight fundraiser to support suicide prevention and intervention

Suicide Prevention and Intervention Isle of Wight (SPIIOW) is an independent organisation which has a front-line team trained in suicide (crisis) intervention, available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

They’ve launched a fundraiser to better equip their team to respond faster and offer better support.

Sarah Adams from SPIIOW says,

“When a person feels that they want to end their life from suicide, and when time is the key to survival, our front line team will immediately act to intervene. This could be to a person’s home address or other locations across the Island and secondly by continuing to support those in need. “We are always looking at how people at risk look to access support and ask for help – our 24/7 phone and text service is a great option, as is our 24/7 live chat on our Website, but we are now looking to offer a different way for people at risk to get that support.”

£1 from 2,000 people

Sarah goes on to say,

“We fully understand that every person has a chosen charity or origination who they already support – but we are just asking for £1 from 2,000 people to reach our target.”

Show your support

If you’re able to help support the work of Suicide Prevention team, head over to their Go Fund Me appeal page to make a donation

For more information about SPIIOW or to join them visit their Website or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

Image: /jaredmayfire under CC BY 2.0