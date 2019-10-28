Now even easier to do your bit to help keep town and beach litter free

It is now even easier than ever for anyone to start picking up litter from Ryde’s beaches, parks and streets, thanks to the launch of a new collaborative effort this week.

Funded by donations from the Goodleaf Tree Climbing Vertical Marathon and Ryde Town Council’s Community Grant Fund, the project has installed a ‘2 Minute Beach Clean’ board at Appley Beach and a separate ‘2 Minute Litter Pick’ board to be located in the town shortly.

The boards have everything needed for someone to do a quick two-minute litter pick including litter pickers and bags to put the rubbish in.

LitterPickerLenders scheme

Meanwhile, Ryde Library, supported by Ryde Business Association and Planet Aware will be lending out litter pickers.

The #LitterPickerLenders scheme – a first for the Island – will enable residents and visitors to borrow litter pickers, in a similar way that people borrow books.

McCathie: Makes perfect sense for Goodleaf to support

Paul McCathie of Goodleaf Tree Climbing said,

“We’re very grateful for the generosity of our tree climbers, who gave over £900 in donations to the 2019 Goodleaf Vertical Marathon. We’re all growing more aware of the need to protect our precious natural environment. “It makes perfect sense for Goodleaf to support this community initiative.”

Planet Aware: Plastic pollution a massive concern

Anne Sayer and Sarah Marshall from Planet Aware, who have overseen the project say,

“Plastic pollution is a massive concern for local people and for our environment. This project makes it possible for everyone to help tackle the problem whenever they have time. “With Ryde Library now offering litter pickers to borrow, it is easy for people and groups to do one off clean-ups without having to buy new equipment.”

Thompson: Easier for everyone to do their bit

Zoe Thompson from Ryde Business Association said;

“This is a great initiative which we are really happy to support. Many of our businesses in Ryde have taken steps to reduce plastic waste and are much more conscious about recycling. “The 2 Minute Beach clean and town boards, as well as the litter picker lenders scheme at the library, makes it even easier for everyone to do their bit for our town.”

Lilley: Delighted to support excellent initiative

All #2MinuteBeachClean boards have guardians and at Appley Beach, Ryde Inshore Rescue will be looking after the board. The Mayor of Ryde, Michael Lilley said,

“I’m really delighted that Ryde Town Council has been able to support this excellent community initiative.”

Residents and visitors alike are invited to take time to do a quick beach clean and share their photos using the hashtags; #LitterPickerLenders, #WeLoveRyde and #2MinuteBeachClean.

More details are available on the Facebook Pages of Goodleaf Tree Climbing and Ryde Business Association and on the Website of Planet Aware.

