Simple acts of kindness can make a real difference: Find out more at open morning

Emma shares this latest news on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed

Island people are being given the opportunity to find out more about how simple acts of kindness can make a real difference to people living with life-limiting conditions in their local communities.

An open morning is being held between 10am and 12:30pm on Wednesday 10 July 2019 in the Green Room at Salisbury Gardens on Dudley Road in Ventnor.

Mountbatten Neighbours

It aims to share more information about Mountbatten Neighbours, a free, community-led pilot project covering Ryde, Newport, Shanklin, Ventnor, Freshwater and East Cowes.

Mountbatten Neighbours are a group of trained people who offer their time, companionship and support to people living near them who have serious illnesses, or who are older.

The open morning is an opportunity to understand more about how people can support their own communities, either by becoming a Mountbatten Neighbour or by suggesting someone who might benefit from their support.

Find out more

All are welcome to attend – anyone who is unable to attend but is still interested in supporting the project can get in touch with the Mountbatten Neighbours project lead Sally List by phoning (01983) 529511 or email sally.list@mountbatten.org.uk

Image: heathbrandon under CC BY 2.0