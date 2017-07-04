Six and a half years for manslaughter of prison officer

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nick Medlin, a prison officer who moved to Ventnor just a couple of years ago. The police share this report following yesterday’s court hearing at Winchester Crown Court. Ed

A 33 year-old man has been jailed for six and a half years after entering a guilty plea to the manslaughter of Nick Medlin in Ventnor on the Isle of Wight last year.

Michael John Hudson of no fixed address punched the 57 year-old in an unprovoked assault on Pier Street just after midnight on the morning of Christmas day 2016.

Pleaded guilty

Yesterday (3 July) at Winchester Crown Court, Hudson was sentenced to a total of six and a half years in prison after he entered a guilty plea on the first day of his trial this morning.

Two men aged 31 and 26 who were arrested on suspicion of murder during the initial stages of the investigation were later released without charge and will face no further action.

Killed by a single punch

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said:

“This case highlighted a particularly sad set of circumstances where a single punch has ended the life of a well-respected father of two who worked for the prison service. “Nick Medlin was with his family for a meal and drinks in Ventnor on Christmas Eve 2016. While in The Rose Inn an argument began when someone swore at Nick. This disagreement continued outside when people started leaving the pub. Michael Hudson then punched Nick once in an unprovoked assault on Pier Street. The punch fractured Nick’s jaw and caused him to fall backwards, hitting his head on the ground. Sadly Nick was pronounced dead at the scene. “Yesterday’s sentence, while recognising the seriousness of this assault, can only go some way towards bringing closure for Nick’s family. This is the second case on the Island that has been heard at court this year where someone has died following an assault involving a single punch. “This is sadly yet another reminder that alcohol related violence can have devastating consequences. Hudson stated that he had been drinking, but not to excess. I’d urge anyone on a night out to know their limits and enjoy a safe and enjoyable evening without it ending in tragedy.”

Tackling alcohol-related violence

Inspector Andy McDonald from the team on the Isle of Wight added: