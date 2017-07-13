Southampton parade for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Freemasons

Ed shares this latest news on behalf of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Freemasons. Ed

More than a thousand Freemasons from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight packed Southampton’s Guildhall for the AGM and to hand over a special Tercentenary banner.

The banner marks the 300th year of the creation of the first Grand Lodge in London and it was paraded around the building by Freemasons in full regalia.

It is touring all the Masonic Provinces in the south west during 2017, the others being Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney, Wiltshire, Dorset, Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.

The Provincial Grand Master for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Mike Wilks, officially handed the banner to Philip Bullock, the Provincial Grand Master for Wiltshire.

The meeting was also attended by the Pro Grand Master, Peter Lowndes, who in English Freemasonry is second only to the Grand Master, the Duke of Kent.

During proceedings, 400 Freemasons received honours or promotions, and afterwards more than 500 dined at the Novotel.

