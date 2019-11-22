Spending a penny about to get more expensive as new pay-to-use toilets a step closer

Plans to revamp the public toilets in Post Office Lane, Newport, have moved a step closer, after an application for an extra cubicle and payment machines was approved by the Isle of Wight Council.

The initial plans — to demolish the existing toilets and build three new Danfo cubicles, plus a storeroom — were submitted by Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council (NCCC) and approved by the Isle of Wight Council in April.

20p per use

Danfo toilets are self-contained cubicles that people will have to pay to use — NCCC has proposed a charge of 20p.

An amendment has now been approved to build an additional, larger disabled toilet cubicle and install card payment machines on the outside of the building.

Landscaping and seating

According to the application, the area around the toilets will be enhanced with seating and ‘attractive landscaping.’

NCCC has taken on the management of the toilets from the Isle of Wight Council.

Halving running costs

The new Danfo toilets will be cheaper to clean and maintain — potentially halving the current running costs and saving NCCC around £8,000 a year.

NCCC said it intended to borrow the £160,000 needed to rebuild the toilets, but has no plans to increase the precept to service the loan.

It also expects to earn £6,500 a year — a projection based on the initial three-cubicle plan — from an average of 625 people using the facilities each week, paying 20p a time.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed