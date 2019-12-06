Stealing over £4,000 of perfume leads to prison sentence

A burglar who stole more than £4,000 worth of perfume and aftershave from an Isle of Wight shop has been jailed for more than two years.

John Duckworth broke into Regent Beauty Shop in Shanklin in the early hours of 8th November and made off with the huge haul of scented goods.

Admitted offence

Two days later, the 45-year-old, of no fixed abode, was arrested by officers and charged with burglary.

He appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on 12th November where he admitted the offence.

Two years and 12 weeks

Today (Thursday 6th December) Duckworth was sentenced to two years and 12 weeks in prison.

PSI Dan Rowling, from Newport CID said:

“This was quick work by arresting officers and I am pleased that Duckworth is now off the streets. “However, the stolen stock, which consists of more than 100 bottles of perfume and aftershave, still remains outstanding. “We would encourage anyone who is offered the sale of perfume and aftershave, or indeed any items, in suspicious circumstances to call us on 101.”

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed