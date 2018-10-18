Stolen: Beautiful carved tree chainsawed off and taken from beach

Fort Victoria Country Park have issued an appeal after a unique piece of artwork was stolen from the beach.

Posting to their Facebook page, they say,

“Stolen …the beautiful hand sculpted tree on the beach that Dave has been working on all summer has been hacked off with a chainsaw in the night and taken!”

If you are offered this piece of artwork please get in touch with Fort Victoria Country Park by calling (01983) 823893.

