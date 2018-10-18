Stolen: Beautiful carved tree chainsawed off and taken from beach

If you see or are offered this unique piece of artwork please get in touch with Fort Victoria Country Park.

carved tree 3

Fort Victoria Country Park have issued an appeal after a unique piece of artwork was stolen from the beach.

Posting to their Facebook page, they say,

“Stolen …the beautiful hand sculpted tree on the beach that Dave has been working on all summer has been hacked off with a chainsaw in the night and taken!”

Stolen - the tree hacked off

The tree before it was taken

If you are offered this piece of artwork please get in touch with Fort Victoria Country Park by calling (01983) 823893.

Thursday, 18th October, 2018 12:48pm

By

1 Comment on "Stolen: Beautiful carved tree chainsawed off and taken from beach"

Tamara

How despicable! This is a unique artwork, a labour of love.

18, October 2018 4:19 pm
