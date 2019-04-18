Sunday deadline to sign up for Walk the Wight

Don’t miss the deadline to register for Walk the Wight and receive a pack, walker number and WtW t-shirt.

walk the wight celebrations

There are just days remaining for walkers to receive a special fundraising pack when they sign up for this year’s Walk the Wight.

The online deadline to receive a pack, walker number and a 2019 Walk the Wight t-shirt ends on Sunday night (21st April).

People will still be able to register from Monday by paying the £15 online fee but they will have to collect their walker number on the day.

Mountbatten’s Jax Jones, walk organiser, said:

“This is really the last opportunity for walkers who want to raise lots of money for Mountbatten.

“We have a growing need to help more people and we simply cannot do that without the support of the community.

“Walk the Wight is only a few weeks away and we want to give everyone as much chance as possible to gain sponsorship.

“By signing up before Monday and raising money for Mountbatten, you’ll be making a huge difference to people experiencing death, dying and bereavement.”

Don’t miss the walk
Walk the Wight takes place on Sunday 12 May, with the main 26-mile walk starting at Bembridge and finishing at The Needles.

Some people walk half the route from Bembridge to Carisbrooke or from Carisbrooke to The Needles, while the eight-mile flat walk along the cycle path from Sandown to Newport is also taking place.

To sign up, visit the Website.

