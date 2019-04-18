Sunday deadline to sign up for Walk the Wight

Matt shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed
There are just days remaining for walkers to receive a special fundraising pack when they sign up for this year’s Walk the Wight.
The online deadline to receive a pack, walker number and a 2019 Walk the Wight t-shirt ends on Sunday night (21st April).
People will still be able to register from Monday by paying the £15 online fee but they will have to collect their walker number on the day.
Mountbatten’s Jax Jones, walk organiser, said:
“This is really the last opportunity for walkers who want to raise lots of money for Mountbatten.
“We have a growing need to help more people and we simply cannot do that without the support of the community.
“Walk the Wight is only a few weeks away and we want to give everyone as much chance as possible to gain sponsorship.
“By signing up before Monday and raising money for Mountbatten, you’ll be making a huge difference to people experiencing death, dying and bereavement.”
Don’t miss the walk
Walk the Wight takes place on Sunday 12 May, with the main 26-mile walk starting at Bembridge and finishing at The Needles.
Some people walk half the route from Bembridge to Carisbrooke or from Carisbrooke to The Needles, while the eight-mile flat walk along the cycle path from Sandown to Newport is also taking place.
To sign up, visit the Website.
Thursday, 18th April, 2019 6:00pm
By Matt White
