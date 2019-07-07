Team Isle of Wight representing at Gibraltar’s NatWest Island Games

The very best of luck to all Islanders in Team Isle of Wight taking part in the NatWest Island Games in Gibraltar over the next week.

Around 140 team members made their way to Gibraltar at the end of last week, with Red Funnel Ferries making them feel very special as they travelled on the first leg of the journey.

Former County Press and Isle of Wight Radio journalist, Matt White (now working with Mountbatten after leaving Isle of Wight Council’s press office earlier this year) , returns to reporting for a week and will be regularly updating the Team IOW Website.

The Opening Ceremony took place on Saturday (6th July) and the Games are now underway.

As Matt reported,

“Nine-time table tennis gold medallist Dan Burns carried the Island’s flag, while 13-year-old squash star Amelie Haworth delivered the Isle of Wight’s water, which was mixed with samples from all the islands as part of a ceremonial tradition. “The Isle of Wight will compete in 12 sports during the week-long games – athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, judo, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, tennis, table tennis and triathlon.”

At time of publishing the men’s and women’s triathlon is in full swing

Best of luck to each and every one of the Isle of Wight competitors, we’re all really proud of you.