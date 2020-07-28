Ten new houses for former hotel site

Ten new houses are to be built on the site of a demolished hotel in Sandown.

The Isle of Wight Council this week approved the scheme for the site of the former Belgrave Hotel, on Beachfield Road, Sandown, which was knocked down in 2014.

Four more houses than first planned

Previously, planning permission had been granted for six houses but concerns raised by the developer about wasted space led to a different approach, adding four more houses.

A first version of the plans included garages for future residents, but the approved revised plans have replaced them with parking in front of the houses.

Six three-bed houses, with balconies, will be built facing Belgrave Road with a rear view over the sea, but with four two-bedroom properties at the rear of the site.

One town resident expressed concerns on the layout, design, appearance of the site and that it would be over-developed.

12 conditions

The Isle of Wight Council’s planning officers approved the development with 12 conditions, including no occupancy of the houses until car parking spaces had been laid out, construction of the houses above foundation level could not proceed until details of materials and finishes had been approved and a condition ensuring the windows are obscure-glazed at first-floor level.

In the approval decision notice, officers say the proposals would make efficient use of the land, enhance the appearance of the site and street scene, complementing the surrounding area.

None of the houses will be affordable, social housing but from the four dwellings to the rear of the property, the developer has entered into a planning obligation which secures a contribution towards affordable housing elsewhere in Sandown or further afield.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed