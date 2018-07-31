New home for Classic Boat Museum’s 50+ boats officially opened

It has been a very busy year for the Classic Boat Museum in Cowes. Two and a half years ago, the museum faced its biggest challenge since it was founded by Maurice Wilmot in 1996, when it was given notice to vacate its premises at the Albany Building East Cowes.

The gallery of smaller artefacts in the Columbine Building East Cowes was also under threat, but luckily until now it has been able to remain open and is keeping the dream alive.

The big challenge was to find a home for over 50 classic sailing, motor and lifeboats where they could be displayed safely to the public. Yes, a big shed was needed, but where?

Harrison Trust to the rescue

The Harrison Trust, owner of the Medina Village on the West side of the river, came to rescue offering the museum temporary use of the old ship building sheds under the Hammer Head crane – it was a perfect solution but, of course, there was a problem?

The sheds were not water tight and a lot of work was required to bring them up to the standard which would allow the public to safely visit.

Two years in the making

Over the last 24 months a team of volunteers, supporting companies and the Council have all come together to enable the Isle of Wight to once again provide an amazing visitors’ attraction to tell the wonderful maritime story of the Island.

During Cowes Classic week the ‘Boat Shed’ as it will always now be known was opened for the first time and 275 competitors from the Classic Week were invited for a special party and prize giving to mark the occasion.

Thanks to all the helpers

Mark McNeill, Chairman of the Museum, commented,

“It has been a great evening for the museum and we are so pleased that Classic Week competitors were able to come along for their daily prize giving and combine it with a bit of a party! “Many thanks to all the museums helpers, contributors and supporters, the Royal London Yacht Club, and, of course, a big thank you to Kevin George and Red Funnel for making the evening such a success.”

He continued,

“After two years of hard work from all involved our goal of being able to show off the museums collection of yachts and boats in such a historic and eclectic setting has been reached, there is still much work to do so I hope you will all spread the word… the classic boat museum is back…so please come into our shed!”

Other ongoing museum projects and news

During the year the Museum has also been successful in gaining Lottery Funding for a First World War Heritage exhibition due to open in October 2018.

The Museum also became a destination for the Islands Hidden Heroes event which is still ongoing and the display can still be seen at the Museum gallery in East Cowes

Location map

View the location of this story.