The Great War remembered at Bembridge Library

Richard shares this latest news on behalf of Bembridge Community Library. Ed

A new volume recently launched by Isle of Wight-based publisher Gresham Books Ltd to mark the Centenary of the end of the First World War was the subject of a reading of poems at Bembridge Community Library on Friday.

Guest of honour Maj Gen Sir Martin White, Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, was one of five readers presenting a selection of poignant poems from the book covering the different stages of the war and reflecting the changing mood of the people.

Never Again, described as an anthology of poems and reflections of the Great War, has been published by Gresham Books following consultation with a wide range of schools about the best way to produce something of real value for young people.

Oulton:

Gresham Books managing director Nicholas Oulton, explained,

“Giving every pupil the opportunity to read their own copy of this commemorative anthology will help them reflect on the contributions of those who died in, or were most affected by the war. “This anthology of poems and reflections includes literature from the time, and includes not just the best known poets, but also the voices of the ordinary soldier, the children, the women, the Commonwealth soldiers and their families, the conscientious objectors, and even notes the impact on animals who had no voices.”

Book offers “thought-provoking content”

Nicholas added,

“The book offers many ways for pupils to engage with its thought-provoking content – from weekly readings in morning assemblies, to integrating material into English, History and RS lessons.”

The event provided an opportunity for Bembridge Sailing Club and Gresham Books Ltd to support the volunteer-run Bembridge Community Library. Readings included poems written by G K Chesterton, Vera Britain, Winifred M Letts and Wilfred Wilson Gibson.

The evening raised more than £200 for library funds.