Island Roads join Christmas Toy Appeal

This year’s Isle of Wight Christmas Toy Appeal is well and truly up and running with collection boxes now in locations across the Island.

Island Roads, who have become an official partner in the annual appeal, delivered the boxes to numerous locations and the challenge now is to get them full of toys in time for Christmas.

Island Roads supervisor Nigel Smith and administrator Maria Escandell collected the boxes from Isle of Wight Radio on Wednesday and delivered them to 13 locations to which toys can be donated.

Where to drop off

These locations are: Isle of Wight Radio, Dodnor Park, Newport; Medina Leisure Centre, Newport; Morrisons, Newport; The Entertainer, St James Street, Newport; Asda, Newport; Mothercare, Carisbrooke; Toymaster, Union Street, Ryde; Tesco Extra, Ryde; The Heights Leisure Centre, Sandown; Toymaster, High Street, Shanklin; West Wight Sports Centre, Freshwater; Ventnor Winter Gardens, Ventnor; Charlotte’s Academy, Birmingham Road, Cowes.

Paul Topping, Isle of Wight Radio programme director, said:

“We are now very much up and running so we would ask people to once again show their support for the appeal. “This is a cause that the Island really rallies around and we are pleased that our friends at Island Roads have come on board by assisting with the distribution.”

Nigel said: