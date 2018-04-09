A Pier’s Tale: Find out more about the fascinating history of Yarmouth Pier

Jon shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Thanks to a £778,400 Heritage Lottery Fund grant, the iconic Grade II Listed Yarmouth Pier is now being restored, scheduled to re-open in July 2018.

Yarmouth Pier has a fascinating heritage and the Friends of Northwood Cemetery is delighted to host a talk about it by Dr Ruth Waller on Tuesday 8th May 2018 at 7:30pm.

Yarmouth Pier is the longest wooden pier in England and has been open since 1876 – but if we Pier into the Past there are tales about it going back beyond its opening to Mesolithic Mariners, Roman Traders and Medieval Merchants.

Free talk with retiring collection

This illustrated talk will take place in the Heritage Resource Centre (West Chapel) – also restored by a Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

There will be refreshments and a retiring collection.

The evening is open to everyone – particularly to those who have not yet visited and seen what the restored Northwood Cemetery has to offer.

