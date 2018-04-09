A Pier’s Tale: Find out more about the fascinating history of Yarmouth Pier

Find out more about the fascinating history of Yarmouth Pier at this talk in Northwood Cemetery’s newly restored Heritage Resource Centre.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

constable's yarmouth pier

Jon shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Thanks to a £778,400 Heritage Lottery Fund grant, the iconic Grade II Listed Yarmouth Pier is now being restored, scheduled to re-open in July 2018.

Yarmouth Pier has a fascinating heritage and the Friends of Northwood Cemetery is delighted to host a talk about it by Dr Ruth Waller on Tuesday 8th May 2018 at 7:30pm.

Yarmouth Pier is the longest wooden pier in England and has been open since 1876 – but if we Pier into the Past there are tales about it going back beyond its opening to Mesolithic Mariners, Roman Traders and Medieval Merchants.

Free talk with retiring collection
This illustrated talk will take place in the Heritage Resource Centre (West Chapel) – also restored by a Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

There will be refreshments and a retiring collection.

The evening is open to everyone – particularly to those who have not yet visited and seen what the restored Northwood Cemetery has to offer.

Image: ergsart under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 9th April, 2018 9:10am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2iDK

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Northwood, What's On, Yarmouth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*