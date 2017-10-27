The Poetry of Dementia: Latest Independent Arts exhibition

Kerry shares details of this exhibition on behalf of Independent Arts. Ed

In 2016-2017 Independent Arts ran a series of creative writing workshops in six residential care homes across the Island, with the work selected for this exhibition being taken from the body of writing that came from those workshops.

Creative writing is an expressive medium particularly suited to those in long term residential settings and living with dementia.

Working with tactile and visual resources

The project typically involved supported sessions with qualified practitioners who mediated ideas and imaginative expression through shared discussion to create beautiful pieces of prose. Participants listened to poetry and music and worked with a collection of tactile and visual resources.

In putting this exhibition together we wanted to display participant’s contributions with sensitivity, and with the dignity and gravitas they deserved. To this end text was paired with specially created images, many from Island locations, which aimed to interpret, rather than simply illustrate their voices.

Enduring ability for profound self-expression

What we learned from working with these groups is that even under the terrible onslaught of a debilitating cognitive illness such as dementia, the human spirit still retains an enduring ability for profound self-expression, and that where vocabulary may be lost, the mind still searches and seeks out astoundingly beautiful ways to express itself creatively, and poignantly.

In a recent review of the exhibition, Guy Eades, of Healing Arts at St Mary’s Hospital wrote,

“The images repeatedly play with space and scale to conjure up visual distortions and pose interpretive questions that underpin what’s going on with the language. “Language that reflects and celebrates the marvellous invention and lack of straight forward narrative that arises from dementia. “Often entirely new words are invented, from the marvellously useful ‘Pigifee!’ to the vehemently emphatic ‘SET VEE’. Wonderful new phrases and syntax that make the reader think again about the everyday and familiar world.”

Don’t miss it

The Exhibition is being held at the Lord Louis Library in Newport until 23rd November.

