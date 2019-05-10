The Wight Book: 250+ pages of stunning photography celebrating Isle of Wight innovation, creativity, commerce, heritage and more

OnTheWight were pleased to be able to contribute to this new book through our work with Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes. Ed

An ambitious, landmark publication – The Wight Book, a celebration of the Isle of Wight – that promotes the Isle of Wight as a positive and progressive place to live, work and play for all ages, to visitors, business people, residents and investors, is being launched at Nunwell House on Friday 7 June, thanks to the support of over 100 Island businesses, organisations and individuals who have come together to make it happen.

Ben Wood at Holbrooks Printers

Two years in the making, The Wight Book, endorses why the Island is globally recognised for its history, innovation, creativity, natural produce, sailing, ecology, outdoor activities and events, plus its entrepreneurial spirit.

Over 250 pages, divided into 22 chapters, written by leading Island figures, experts in their field, who give fascinating first-person accounts of Island life; illustrated with stunning contemporary photographs donated by 10 of the Island’s leading photographers.

Christopher Scott, the brainchild behind The Wight Book said,

“My vision was to create a book that presented a positive message about the Isle of Wight. There are a lot of very good books about specific subjects, but not one that gives a comprehensive overview of the way we live, work and play here on the Island. “The Wight Book is a celebration of all that is great about the Island…in all its different and colourful guises. It is the culmination of a great deal of work from a team of contributors who are all passionate about the Island. “My thanks go to everyone involved in this ambitious project including the 70 Island business sponsors who helped make it happen.”

Massive support

The Wight Book has been overseen by Christopher Scott, designer Brian Marriott and photographer Ben Wood, who put together an enviable team of the Island’s professionals: designers, photographers and writers, supported by a large group of volunteers, using their expertise to create this independently produced, large format, hardback book that celebrates everything that is great about the Isle of Wight.

Tim Sell at Holbrooks Printers

Over 70 Island businesses have sponsored The Wight Book, which will be on sale for £70 per copy.

For full details about The Wight Book and to pre-order a copy, please visit the Website.