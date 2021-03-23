There’s still time to complete your Census form and avoid a £1,000 fine

Census Day was Sunday, but it is vital those who have not yet completed, do so as soon as possible.

Sunday 21st March marked the day millions of people across England and Wales completed key questions about themselves and their households to ensure local services in every community are informed by the best information possible.

However, for those who have not yet submitted their online or paper questionnaires or have maybe misplaced their invitation letter, there is lots of help available.

Still time to complete the Census

The Office for National Statistics’ deputy national statistician, Iain Bell, said,

“The information you provide needs to be about who usually lives in your household on Census Day, which was Sunday 21st March, however if you’ve haven’t completed it yet, please do so – there’s still time to. “Every household should have received their letter inviting them to take part and we’ve had a great response so far. If you haven’t, or you have misplaced your letter, you can head online to www.census.gov.uk and request a new unique access code. “There is plenty of help available, including face-to-face assistance. If you need information, advice or guidance around the census or if you need help with completing your form, please phone (01983) 241494. “Field officers will soon start calling at households who have not completed their census. They will follow social distancing and COVID-safe guidelines, supporting people to take part. “They will be equipped with PPE and will never need to enter anyone’s home. They’ll be operating much like a postal or food delivery visit.”

How it helps

The results from the census will shed light on the needs of different groups and communities, and the inequalities people are experiencing, ensuring the big decisions facing the country following the pandemic and EU exit are based on the best information possible, through the anonymised answers provided.

The ONS will never share personal details and no-one, including government bodies, will be able to identify you in census statistics.

Personal census records will be kept secure for 100 years, and only then can future generations view it.

Fine of £1,000

If people do not complete their census, they may have to pay a fine of up to £1,000.

For more information, including how to find a local census support centre, please visit www.census.gov.uk

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Christin Hume under CC BY 2.0