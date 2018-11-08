Thousands oppose introduction of parking charges, qualifying petition for council debate

There is still time to sign the petition if you oppose the Isle of Wight council’s plans to introduce parking charges on Union Street in Ryde. The petition is being submitted to the IWC for debate later this month.

Parking ticket machine:

A petition calling for the Isle of Wight council to scrap plans to introduce parking fees in Ryde has reached over 3,000 signatures.

Set up by Independent councillor, Karen Lucioni, the online petition calls for support from residents to oppose the plans and at time of publishing had reached 3,209 signatures.

Full council debate
Once a petition has over 2,500 signatures, a debate at full council can be called for.

Cllr Lucioni will be submitting the petition to the Isle of Wight council tomorrow (Friday) so it can be added to the agenda for debate at the next full council meeting.

Still time to sign petition
The petition will remain open until that meeting, so residents are still able to show their support up until 6pm on 21st November (the next full council meeting).

She said,

“The impact of introducing parking charges to Union Street will be detrimental to our town and to the shops that strive to remain open there.

“The petition shows there is great support amongst residents and businesses alike for not bringing in parking charges.”

profoundlife

Think your links might be wrong, Sally

Vote Up00Vote Down
8, November 2018 4:35 pm
