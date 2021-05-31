Throwing demonstrations from former Tregear Pottery proteges this half term

Watch former Tregear Pottery proteges Chloe Rosetta Bell and Hugo Bilton giving throwing demonstrations this half term (including Bank Holiday Monday)

Tregrear Pottery from the outside, showing planning objection banner

This half term, Tregear Pottery in Niton will have throwing demonstrations from former pottery proteges Chloe Rosetta Bell (now established potter and works for the flow gallery London) and Hugo Bilton, the talented artist who does the Artwork for Ventnor Fringe Festival.

Tregear Pottery will be open 10am-1pm Tuesday to Saturday, as well as today (Bank Holiday Monday).

Where to find it
Tregear Pottery can be found on High Street, Niton PO38 2AZ.

Whilst in Niton, why not pop into one of the pubs to pick up the Smugglers’ Trail leaflet and learn more about this village’s rich smuggling history.

You can find out more about Tregear Pottery by visiting their Website or Facebook Page.


