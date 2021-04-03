Tips to make sure an out-of-control BBQ doesn’t spoil your Bank Holiday weekend

Last year in London alone, firefighters attended over 50 per cent more fires caused by barbecues than the year before.

The rise has been attributed to people spending more time in their gardens due to Coronavirus restrictions. Now we are allowed to invite friends and family into our gardens (two households or rule of six) it’s anticipated that BBQs will be dusted down and fired up again this weekend.

There’s even been a surge in the sale of barbecues, which has added to fears that firefighters will be even busier than usual.

The London Fire Brigade have shared these useful safety tips for anyone planning a BBQ this weekend.

Firefighters’ tips for barbecuing safely

Never use a barbecue – including disposables – indoors or on your balcony.

Be careful where you position your barbecue – we suggest on level ground, well away from anything flammable like sheds, fences, trees, or tents.

Don’t use petrol, paraffin, or any flammable liquids on your barbecue – firelighters are a much safer option.

Think twice and take extra care if you’re thinking of having barbecues in parks and public spaces.

Never leave barbecues unattended and extinguish them properly after you have finished using them.

Disposable barbecues that have been discarded and abandoned can still end up causing a fire as they will continue to retain heat after use – they need to be put right out and cooled before being thrown away.

If you’re using a gas barbecue, change the gas cylinder outdoors and make sure you turn off all controls and valves.

If you suspect a fault, do not use the barbecue and seek specialist advice.

To prevent gas leaks, ensure all joints are tightened.

Carefully supervise children and pets.

Image: Pavan Trikutam under CC BY 2.0