Tonight: Free online talk about insulin and medical advances for diabetes

If you have diabetes or care for someone who has it, don’t forget that tonight (Thursday) Diabetes Group IOW welcomes Dr Victor Lawrence on a Zoom talk.

Dr Lawrence (pictured below), who is a Consultant Physician in Endocrinology and Diabetes Mellitus at St Mary’s Hospital, will be talking about the history of insulin and its uses and advances over the last one hundred years

What to expect

The free event will give people with diabetes, those who care about someone with diabetes, or anyone with an interest in Insulin an opportunity to find out about this remarkable medical discovery and its uses over the decades.

Dr Lawrence will also share details of advances in treatments for diabetes.

Event details

How to Join: Email : [email protected] for joining details sent directly.

Date: Thursday 27th May 2021

Time: 7pm – 8pm, FREE

Topic: 100 Years of Insulin

Join Zoom Meeting : https://bit.ly/2Q5yANg

Meeting ID: 841 1467 7430

Passcode: 678215

Find out more

