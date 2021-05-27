Tonight: Free online talk about insulin and medical advances for diabetes

If you have diabetes or care for someone who has it, don’t forget that tonight (Thursday) Diabetes Group IOW welcomes Dr Victor Lawrence on a Zoom talk.
Dr Lawrence (pictured below), who is a Consultant Physician in Endocrinology and Diabetes Mellitus at St Mary’s Hospital, will be talking about the history of insulin and its uses and advances over the last one hundred years
What to expect
The free event will give people with diabetes, those who care about someone with diabetes, or anyone with an interest in Insulin an opportunity to find out about this remarkable medical discovery and its uses over the decades.
Dr Lawrence will also share details of advances in treatments for diabetes.
Event details
How to Join: Email : [email protected] for joining details sent directly.
- Date: Thursday 27th May 2021
- Time: 7pm – 8pm, FREE
- Topic: 100 Years of Insulin
- Join Zoom Meeting : https://bit.ly/2Q5yANg
- Meeting ID: 841 1467 7430
- Passcode: 678215
Find out more
For information about the Diabetes Group IOW’s activities, please visit our Website or like our Facebook page ‘Diabetes Group IOW’.
You’ll find lots of invaluable information about living with diabetes, recommendations and details of upcoming meetings.
Thursday, 27th May, 2021 12:17pm
By Sally Perry
