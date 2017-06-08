Tributes flood in for much-loved Ventnorian

OnTheWight was very sad to hear earlier this week that Margaret Blackmore, the wife of Ventnor councillor and former Labour party prospective parliamentary candidate, Stewart Blackmore, had passed away on Sunday 28th May.

Tributes from far and wide flooded onto Stewart’s Facebook page after he announced the news on Monday afternoon.

For nearly three years Margaret, aged 56, battled heroically against Cancer. Together for over 40 years, she leaves behind her devoted husband, Stewart, as well as son, Robert and daughter, Nicola.

Paying respects

Margaret will be laid to rest this coming Monday, 12th June, at Springwood Burials, Springbank, Newchurch at 2pm followed by a Celebration of her life at the Ventnor Royal British Legion.

Stewart told us,

“I do not intend it to be a sombre occasion and invite our friends to wear colourful scarves (ladies – Margaret had quite a collection!) and definitely no black suits and ties.”

Our thoughts are with Margaret’s family, friends and all who knew her.